It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Marianne, on Thursday May 14th, 2020, in her 53rd year. Loved and treasured beyond belief by her parents Reginald and Janet Downer (both deceased), brother Reginald E. Downer (deceased), and sisters Elizabeth Hammel (Steve) and Suzanne Kosterewa (Paul). Marianne was completely adored by her nieces and nephews, Kaitlin (Bryan), Zachary (Jaime), Caleb (Brooke), Abbi, and Liam. She also had many fond memories with all her brother's children. She was a cherished member of her Community Living group home and will be dearly missed by the staff and residents who became a second family to her. Marianne lived a full and extraordinary life, spreading pure joy and love everywhere she went, deeply touching and inspiring those around her. Her playful and endearing nature will be greatly missed by all. A heartfelt thank you to the village that took such exceptional care of Marianne throughout her life, including Community Living Hamilton (residential and day programs), PSWs, DARTS drivers, Special Olympics Bowling and Swimming, and Hamilton First Responders. Special thanks to Juravinski Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital for their compassionate care and kindness. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life will follow. Donations in Marianne's memory can be made to Community Living Hamilton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store