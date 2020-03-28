|
Our beloved Matriarch, who arrived in Canada on Thursday, February 15, 1951, left this wonderful country for Heaven on Friday, March 20, 2020, peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, in her own bed, in her own home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 92nd year. To all who knew her, and they were many, she was known as "Oma". Oma was predeceasd by her loving husband Milisav (Mike) Mihailovich in 1988. She was the mother of Michael (Wendy), Mariola (Mary) Mous (Charles), Angi McNeil, and Cindy Flynn (Mark). She was the grandmother of Keith Thorne (Christina), Andrew Mous (Stephanie Parker), Christopher Mihailovich (Carrie Weldrick), Ryan Mous (Andrea), Matthew Mihailovich (Taylor Guy), Melissa Spoonley (Jeff), and Rebecca Flynn. She loved being the great-grandmother of Mikayla Houston (Kyle), Ella and Emerson Mous, Grace and Vivian Mihailovich, and Sophie and Norie Mous. She was the great-great-grandmother of Karson Houston. She was survived and will be especially missed by her best friend and loving sister "Tante" Anna (Anne) Cherek and her family in Canada, and her brothers Karl and Heinz in Germany. She was predeceased by her parents Karl and Maria Riederer and her siblings, Rosa, Josef, and Hedwig, all in Germany, and her brother Ludwig (Louie) in Canada. She is also survived by nieces and nephews in Germany and Canada. Cremation has taken place and a private family funeral service at graveside will be performed. Many thanks to all family friends for their condolences.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020