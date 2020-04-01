Home

Marica "Mary" Madjeruh

Marica "Mary" Madjeruh Obituary
Passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020 in her 74th year. Survived by her loving husband Alex of 53 years. Deeply missed by her son Dan, his wife Mara and their daughters Jessica and Julia; and her son John and his family. Dear sister of Dragica Jurcin. Remembered by her nieces, nephews, many friends and neighbours. A special thanks to Lynn Gardner for her devoted support and care over the past few months. A private family service has been held with interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020
