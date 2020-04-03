Home

Marie Alvina Arthurs


1931 - 2020
Marie Alvina Arthurs Obituary
It is with profound sorrow to announce the passing of Marie Alvina Arthurs. Marie is predeceased by siblings Elizabeth, Tommy and Frank, son Alan and niece Lisa Reagon. She is survived by her sisters Thelma Craig and Marilyn Reagon, her sons Stephen and Gordon (Harbridge, Linda) her nieces Marilyn Stark (Doug), Barbara Johnson (Ralph), Deborah Blois, Gwenda Walker (Stuart), Susan Anderson (Brian), her nephews Alan May (Eva), Leroy Jr. (Linda), Michael (Joanie), her grand nieces Jodi and Taylor, grand-nephews Dylan, Jason, Brett, Kevin, Kyle, Mason, Arlo, Donny, and Peter. Beloved great grandmother to Shae, Alycia, Elizabeth and Paige. Her great-grandsons Connor, Quillum, Logan (Harbridge), Jakob, Lucas, Steven, Kevin and Logan (Stark) and her grandson Richard Harbridge (Shayla). Marie will be sadly missed by her family and life long friends. A Memorial celebration of life will take place once the epidemic has abated. Marie has been cremated. Please do not send flowers, but hold onto your finances for the days ahead. Prayers are certainly welcomed for this cherished lady. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020
