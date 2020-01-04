|
Passed away after a brief illness, with her family by her side on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 72 years. Beloved wife for 51 years of the late Roy deGruchy (Jan. 2019). Cherished mother of Jeffery and Kevin (Mary Ann). Proud and loving Nanny of Donald, Liam and Aisling. Dear sister of Margaret (Phillip) Harrison. Marie will be lovingly remembered by her extended McMaster, deGruchy and Scidmore families. In Marie's earlier years she was heavily involved with the Girl Guide Association and enjoyed her involvement in the PTA during her boys early years. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church St. St. Catharines (905-684-6346). A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. A celebration of Marie's life will follow the chapel service and then burial will take place at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Marie, the family requests your consideration of the Trillium Gift of Life program by signing your organ donor card or donations to The Kidney Foundation. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.