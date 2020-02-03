|
Passed away peacefully at Extendicare, Hamilton, Ontario, on January 30, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Norman Bell (2011). Dearly loved mother of Sharon Windsor, and Robert (Sherry) Bell. Cherished Gram of Lori Jones, Cliff (Jennifer) Windsor, Koren (Brad) Bell-Hibbard, Garrett Bell, Debbie Windsor; great-grandmother of Alyssa Abbott, Robert Abbott, Taylor (Terrance) White, Mckennzie Jones, Kennedy Windsor, Paul Cobain Bell-Hibbard; great-great-grandmother of Carter Abbott, Max White and Maci White. Dear sister of Marguerite Hebert. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Whitmore and Henrietta (Bardot) Noxel, granddaughter Carrey Lynn Windsor and grandson Paul Darren Windsor, six sisters and five brothers. Special thank you to the caregivers at Extendicare, Hamilton. Family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls, on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Those who wish, may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Society in Marie Bell's memory. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 3, 2020