Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
135 Livingston Avenue
Grimsby, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Bisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Claire Bisson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Claire Bisson Obituary
On Friday, March 6, 2020, Claire was welcomed to Heaven to be with her late husband Raymond, who passed away 11 years earlier on March 6, 2009. She was the beloved mother of Robert "Butch", Jeannette Murphy, Roger (Barb), the late Diane and Kim Murphy. Claire will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Chris, Danielle (Greg), Steven (Jessica), Shane, Eric, Adam and Celiena. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Donovan, Toby, Noah, Josh, Cole, Magnus, Lily and the late Drake. Claire spent the last seven years being well cared for by the loving staff at Albright Manor. Special thanks to floor 3S where she spent the first years and floor 2S where she spent her final years. All the staff were angels that made her life easier. A special mention to her special angels Michelle, Miguel, Leagha and Jessica, although all the staff were special to her. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 12 noon. Interment Queen's Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara, Albright Manor or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be much appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -