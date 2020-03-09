|
|
On Friday, March 6, 2020, Claire was welcomed to Heaven to be with her late husband Raymond, who passed away 11 years earlier on March 6, 2009. She was the beloved mother of Robert "Butch", Jeannette Murphy, Roger (Barb), the late Diane and Kim Murphy. Claire will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Chris, Danielle (Greg), Steven (Jessica), Shane, Eric, Adam and Celiena. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Donovan, Toby, Noah, Josh, Cole, Magnus, Lily and the late Drake. Claire spent the last seven years being well cared for by the loving staff at Albright Manor. Special thanks to floor 3S where she spent the first years and floor 2S where she spent her final years. All the staff were angels that made her life easier. A special mention to her special angels Michelle, Miguel, Leagha and Jessica, although all the staff were special to her. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 12 noon. Interment Queen's Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara, Albright Manor or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be much appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 9, 2020