Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on July 17, 2015, in her 87th year. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Alice and by her elder sister Theresa. Beloved wife of Glenwood Frith, mother of Walter Frith and sister and sister-inlaw of Monique Frith and George Frith of Hamilton. Marie is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, other family members as
well as many friends and neighbours. Cremation will take place with a date for interment to follow. Many thanks to Dr. Ralph Epstein of Hamilton and to the entire staff and administration at the Dundurn Place Care Centre where Marie has resided since 2006. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020