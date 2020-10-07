August 26, 1938 - October 4, 2020 of Dunnville lived a fulfilling 82 years. Marie loved her family, knitting, reading, and bingo. Lovingly remembered by siblings Jim, Bernie (Brenda), Ches (Lee), and their families, her children Robert (Madelaine), Barbara (Garnet), Linda (Don), 16 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband James, children David, Christopher, and Marjorie. in keeping with Covid-19 restrictions a Private family service will be held. Friends are invited to join the family October 8, 2020 for Interment at Zion Cemetery, Wainfleet at 1:15 pm. Please respect social distancing and mask usage. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com