With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Marie Eilleen Yemen at Juravinski Hospital, on January 23rd 2020. "The First Lady of Steel Making" was a dedicated Employee of Dofasco for 38 years and recent retiree. Mentoring, leading, and loved by many whom she came in contact with. She defined family as priority. Daughter of the late Edward Laurence and Norma Laurence and will be greatly missed by life partner Carl Lampman, step sons Greg (Laura), Todd, special love for her Grandson Bryce. Cherished and loved Sister of predeceased brother Ken Laurence, Sheri Holleran, Betty and Billy Laurence. Loved Aunt of Steven Laurence, Lindy Rogers, Richard, Ken, Steve Holleran and families. We are gratefully thankful for the excellent care and compassion from the Emergency Ward and Ward B3 Acute Medicine. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday February 1st, 2020 from 1pm to 4pm at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020