Marie Elizabeth Crandall
Passed away suddenly at Grace Villa on November 29, 2020 in her 90th year. Loving mother to Susan (Gary), John, Nancy (Phil), and David. Predeceased by mother and father Kathleen and Edwin Wetmore and sister Marjorie. Survived by sister Margaret. Will be dearly missed by grandchildren Laura, Cheryl (Mike), Jason, Michael (Heather), Leanne, seven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends. With regret at this time there will be no service available, but know your prayers and condolences are deeply felt and appreciated. In our hearts forever and always.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 1, 2020.
