Peacefully at Orchard Terrace Care Centre, Stoney Creek, on Friday, July 3, 2020, in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Bob. Loved mother of Jim Gibson and Lori-Anne and her husband Paul Bulbrook. Marie will also be missed by her mother- in- law Dorothy Gibson, her brother Gord Beckerson (Jeanne) and sisters -in-law Marie McFall and Grace Jamieson (Fred). A private family service will held at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, Stoney Creek followed by interment in Caistorville Cemetery.