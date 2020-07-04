1/1
Marie Ellen Gibson
Peacefully at Orchard Terrace Care Centre, Stoney Creek, on Friday, July 3, 2020, in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Bob. Loved mother of Jim Gibson and Lori-Anne and her husband Paul Bulbrook. Marie will also be missed by her mother- in- law Dorothy Gibson, her brother Gord Beckerson (Jeanne) and sisters -in-law Marie McFall and Grace Jamieson (Fred). A private family service will held at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, Stoney Creek followed by interment in Caistorville Cemetery. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
