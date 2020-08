On August 5, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones, Marie passed away peacefully. Beloved wife to Doug. Cherished mother to Kim (Lawrence) MacNeil and Doug jr. Nana to Hunter, Clayton and Dakota. Marie will be dearly missed by many more family and especially her friends at Olympia Park. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca