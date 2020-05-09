Marie Johnston
1931 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marie Isabel Johnston on April 27th, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of (late) Thomas Graham. Cherished mother to Guy Suttenwood, Heidi (Zoltan) Kish and Graham (Ellen) Johnston. Blessed Nana to Jeremy (Hailey), Alanna, Jaime (James), Katie (Cory) and Great Nana to Tristan, Cameron, Bennett, Madyson, Aiden, Greyson and Dawson. Marie was born in Essex, England on May 18th, 1931 and moved to Canada with her family in 1968 where she made a wonderful life for herself in Hamilton, Ontario. In her time, Marie was a proud Geritol Follies member and Tall Girl Manager. Marie will be incredibly missed by her family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at the Good Shepherd and the nurses at the Hamilton General Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Shepherd.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
We will never forget the Holidays on Tom Street. The great food, all the family together and on nice days the walks to Princes Point or Dundern Castle. Mom you will truly be missed.
Elle Graham
Family
May 9, 2020
There are so many memories but I will never forget the Holiday get togethers on Tom Street. All the family, great food and conversations and on nice days the walks to Princess Point or Dundern Castle. Mom, you will be truly missed.
Ellen
Daughter
May 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories are forever in my heart. Remembering you today and always.
Jeremy
Grandchild
