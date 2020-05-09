It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marie Isabel Johnston on April 27th, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of (late) Thomas Graham. Cherished mother to Guy Suttenwood, Heidi (Zoltan) Kish and Graham (Ellen) Johnston. Blessed Nana to Jeremy (Hailey), Alanna, Jaime (James), Katie (Cory) and Great Nana to Tristan, Cameron, Bennett, Madyson, Aiden, Greyson and Dawson. Marie was born in Essex, England on May 18th, 1931 and moved to Canada with her family in 1968 where she made a wonderful life for herself in Hamilton, Ontario. In her time, Marie was a proud Geritol Follies member and Tall Girl Manager. Marie will be incredibly missed by her family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at the Good Shepherd and the nurses at the Hamilton General Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Shepherd.



