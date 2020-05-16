Suddenly at home, Marie passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Jim dePass for 47 years. Loving mother of Tammy (Greg) Sikma, Deb (Ronn) Kedwell, and Trish (Trevor) Thompson. Cherished grandmother of Atticus and Gabriel Sikma, Hunter, Carter and Ava Kedwell, and Ian and Zoë Thompson. Predeceased by her parents Merrill and Kathleen Swim (nee Donovan), her twin brother Ross Swim and her brother-in-law Douglas dePass. Survived by her sisters-in-law Phyllis Warren and Marilyn dePass, and her two nephews Scott and Mike (Leigh) dePass. Marie worked in the Veterans' Affairs Office for many years, and then stayed home to raise her three daughters. She spent many years with the Signals Corps in Hamilton. Special thanks go to Dr. Janice Koole who provided many years of loving care to Marie and to the staff of CBI Home Health, and in particular Wilna Alexis, who provided compassionate care for Marie over the last 8 months, making it possible for her to live at home. Family will gather privately to say good-bye, and a Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Waterdown Union Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice in memory of Marie. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.