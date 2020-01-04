|
On January 1, 2020 at 12:15 a.m. Marie's almost 5-year, courageous battle with Breast Cancer ended with her passing. She passed, holding hands with her husband of 45 years, Doug, her son and daughter-in-law Mark and Rose, cuddled by her poodle "Smitty", while in Ottawa for Christmas vacation with her family at the Ottawa General Hospital. She will be deeply missed by her mother Lillian, sister Donna, niece and god-daughter Leah, and nephew Paul and their respective families. Only a few very close friends and family knew of her battle with cancer and yet, she always had time to help others. Marie will be remembered by countless friends and acquaintances who knew her as a kind, loving person and her great penchant for volunteering and helping others. She spent seven years teaching school of which two years were spent teaching indigenous students at Kettle Point reserve in South Western Ontario. She acquired her florist business in 1975, and grew it through a series of 13 acquisitions selling the business Smith/McKay Florist, Stoney Creek Florist and Brantford's Mostly Roses in 2007. She spent the last 12 years teaching English to new Canadians. Also, she has served on many community organizations, far too numerous to mention here. She was an active Rotarian for the best part of thirty years being honoured four times with the prestigious "Paul Harris Fellowship" for 'service above self'. Throughout the years her and Doug proudly hosted 22 exchange students from around the world. In 2017, she was named "Citizen of the Year" by the Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce. Cremation was completed after her eyes were donated, and a celebration of Marie's life will be held Friday, January 10th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek. If so desired, donations to the would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca