|
|
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 9, 2020 in her 87th year. Loving wife of James for 57 years. Adored mother of John (Wendy) and Tracy Comeau (Ed). Devoted gramma of Sean, Connor, Aidan, Spencer, and Alexander. Cherished sister of Reg, Phillip, and Kitty of England. Marie will be missed by all. She was a long time employee of St. Peter's Hospital. A special thank you to nurse Carolina Gomez and the Firestone Clinic. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell) on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6- 9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be held at 8:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 20 Idlewood Ave. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to Follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Wish Foundation. www.dermodys.com