Marie "Vickey" MILLER
1939-10-06 - 2020-08-26
It is with great sadness that the family of Marie/Mary (Vickey) Miller announces her passing Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Vickey will be lovingly remembered by her Children, Ron (Grace), Michael (Aine), Jennifer (Pete), Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and spouses. Vickey was predeceased by her son Jamie (Lillian), and her beloved husband Frank. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be scheduled by appointment only. If you wish to attend, please email vickeymillervisitation@gmail.com or call: 647-970-2657(text messages welcome). Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Vickey Miller to the Help a Child Smile Foundation in support of childhood cancer. www.helpachildsmile.com The impact Vickey has had on people's lives will be felt for generations. She will live on in our hearts and in heaven. May she Rest Always In Peace. Online condolences may be shared with the family www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
