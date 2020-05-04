Marie MOORE
MOORE, Marie (nee Pettigrew) - With great sadness we announce the passing of Marie Moore on May 2, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife and best friend of Eric for 48 years. Together they shared a wonderful life and a love that will never fade. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Jennifer Stirling (Jim), Kathy Alstein (Dick) and Lynn Gerow (Dan), her brother Lyle Pettigrew (Susan) and sister-in-law Leila Pettigrew. Predeceased by daughters Jane Bell and Donna Kraft, son-in-law Ron Kraft, brother Don Pettigrew and first husband Alec Bell. Cherished Grandma of Erica (Dallas), Megan (Ryan), Derek (Lauren), Victoria (Dave), Ellen (Josh), James, Will (Alicia) and Phil (Kate), and 9 great-grandchildren. Marie will be remembered as a joy-giver and a lady with an infectious laugh who always made her family and friends feel loved and special. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at LaSalle Park Retirement Community and Joseph Brant Hospital. As per Marie's wishes, cremation has already taken place. As we cannot gather in these times, a private family service will be held. Memorial donations to St. Luke's Anglican Church in Burlington or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. If there ever comes a day, we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 4, 2020.
