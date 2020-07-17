Passed away at the Village of Wentworth Heights on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in her 101st year. The former Rose Anna Paradis is predeceased by her husband Wilbrod. Dear mother of Theresa (Mrs. Ted Rayner), Aline Prohaska (Dave) (deceased), Rodger (deceased), Albert (deceased), Leo (Sandra, and Debbie (Mrs. Bill Kennedy). Stepmother of Exilia Boudrea, and Jermaine Viens. Sister of Art, Maurice, Hector, Marcel, Jerard, Evanjeline, Gabrielle, Rita, and Isabelle. Also surviving are several grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 1 pm to 2pm. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Mrs. Olscamp will be interred in the family plot in Mary Queen Cemetery, Campbellton, New Brunswick. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com