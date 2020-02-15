Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
With heartfelt sorrow, Marie Threse Levasseur, born Oct. 21st, 1926 in Lawrence, Mass. Passed away at the Juravinski Hospital on Feb. 1st, 2020 in her 94th year. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Adrien deceased in 1986. Loving mother of Ginette (Claude), France (Rick), Denise (Rick predeceased), Donald (Mina). Much loved grandmother to Richard (Kelly), Joe, Samantha, David (Mel), Michael (Trish), and Donny. Great grandmother to 9 great grandchildren. She loved them all. She was a pioneer type "Martha Stewart", seamstress, painter and chef were she worked at Gulliver's Travel and the Village Restaurant in Stoney Creek. She was a very talented woman excelling in all she did. Later in her life she was a social butterfly going to her seniors at Salvation Army. She will be truly missed by all. We love you Mom. In lieu of flowers please donate to Animal Aid because of Mom's love of animals or the . There will be a celebration of life for mom at St. FRANCIS XAVIER chapel hall, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Saturday Feb. 22nd, 2020 12-4:00pm.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020
