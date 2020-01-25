|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marija on January 23, 2020 in her 85th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Josef (1999). Loving mother to Joe and Frank. Cherished grandmother to Alan. She will be deeply missed by her brothers Bill (Anna), Frank (Anna), Ivica (Marica) and extended family and friends in Canada, Croatia and Australia. Marjia was a longtime member of the Catholic Women's League. As expressions of symapthy donations can be made to Holy Cross Croatian Church. Visitation will be held at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street E. (at Kenilworth) on Sunday, Janurary 26th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street E. on Monday, January 27th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020