It is with sad hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Marija Benceti? (nee Klepi?) on November 21, 2020 in her 87th year. Predeceased by her husband Josip Benceti?. In Canada, she leaves behind her son Ivan (Marica), two beloved granddaughters; Anna Wilson (Shaun), Christina Hribljan (Tommy), and her great-granddaughter Emily Wilson. In Croatia, she leaves behind her nephew Joža Benceti?, neice Katica Ratai? (Željko), and extended family. She will be greatly missed by family, kumovi, and friends both in the Hamilton area and overseas. Thank you to the great staff at Clarion Nursing Home, as well as Dr. Ahmed and the F3 nursing staff at Juravinski Hospital for their compassionate care. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 5-8 pm. Vigil Prayers at 7:30 pm. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A Private family Funeral Mass and interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Croatian Parish, of which she was a member.