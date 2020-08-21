October 10, 1925 - May 13, 2020 It is with very heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of an incredibly loving, generous, woman, Marija Rybij (nee Nanjokaite) in her 95th year, holding her daughter's hand and surrounded by family. Marija is now reunited with her loving husband Joseph (2001). Cherished mother of Ramona Kudirka, Zigmas, Jonas, Peter (Caroline). Adored Grand- mother to Paul (Adrienne), Anne (Jeff), Meghan, Jessica (Peter), Gabriel and Jeremiah. "Gigi" will be fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren Maddison, Brianne, Dylan, Molly, Ava, Ella, and Camryn. She will be missed by many friends, family here, in Lithuania and the Ukraine. Marija lived a full and rewarding life. She was born in Alvitio Valscius, Lithuanian in 1925. Marija was one of six children born to Juozas and Agota. She was the last of her siblings to pass. During WWII, Marija's strength and faith brought her safely to England where she met and married her dedicated husband Joseph. Together, they bravely started their new life in Canada. A devoted wife, Marija enjoyed her time living in Hamilton where she was an active member of the Lithuanian community. She was an exceptional cook, with a generous spirit. In her final years, she lived in London surrounded by family. She was always keen to lend a helpful hand, share stories and laughs. Marija patiently shared her love for sewing, baking and gardening with four generations. She loved to read the "Lithuanian newspaper", novels, and speak of world events. Most of all, she adored spending time with her family. We know her faith has led her home to a peaceful rest with her husband. Together, they lovingly watch over us. Although she's in God's hands, Marija remains in the hearts of all those she knew and loved. We will remember her always. "Aš Myliu Tave" A private family service took place at Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre with burial following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Marija are asked to consider "Pagalba Lietuvaos Vaikams". Please contact Talka Credit Union and donate to the Pagalba Lietuvos Vaikams/Lithuanian Children's relief Account or donate through M. Gudinskas 22 Fairleigh Ave S. Hamilton, ON L8M 2K2.



