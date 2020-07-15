1/1
Marija STOJAKOVIC
After a courageous battle with cancer, it is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Marija Stojakovic, on July 13, 2020 at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice at the age of 76. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dusan (2008). Loving mother of Snezana "Anna" (Zoran) and Mira (Steva). Cherished grandmother of 5 amazing granddaughters, Amanda (Dave), Lindsey (Nikola), Sofia, Sylvia, Maria and great-granddaughter Kaia. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Due to current events, a private family visitation will be held. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca Forever in our hearts.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
