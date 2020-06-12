It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our mom, grandma, great-grandma Marilyn Copley (Gurica) (nee Peters) in her 82 year after a short battle with cancer on June 5, 2020 at St. Peters Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband Norm, and brothers Ken, Jeff and Ron Peters and her sister Audrey Jeffery. She leaves behind her brother Bob Peters. She is survived by six children, Vicky (deceased Doug), Wes (Cindy), Marty, Debby (Jim), Wendy, Cathy (Leo) and 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by so many lifelong friends as well as her apartment, euchre and Sundridge friends and many retired Hamilton Police Department officers. She had such a passion for animals and every day on her walks she would have a pocket full of dog treats to hand out. Special thank you to the caring staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre and St. Peters Palliative care. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations greatly appreciated in her honor to St. Peters Palliative Care, Rygel Homes or to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 12, 2020.