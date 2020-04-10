|
Born August 7, 1955 - Died April 6, 2020 Daughter of Bud and Regina Organ (deceased). Sister to Mary (Rich) Schmidt, Patricia, Nicholls, Paul Organ (deceased), John Organ, Kori Organ, and Michael (Shelley) Organ. Aunt to Ron Nicholls, Tom Nicholls, Jordan Torrence, Alex Organ, Connor Organ, Bailey Organ, Breeanne Ridge, Kodi Organ, and Kleo Organ. Friend to many. Marilyn was a Nurse and also a Unit Clerk at Joseph Brant Hospital for many years. Her sense of humour and laughter left lasting impressions on all who knew her. Her passions were gardening and her fur babies. She loved both equally. She had wonderful friends who were loving and supporting during her journey. Special thanks to Laurie Zaw, Jane Spakowski, Donna Coulson, and Cathy Morrison. She loved all of you and was grateful for the love and support you freely gave to her. She will be missed by all of us. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Just Cremations in Burlington. There will be reflection on her life in the future when we can all gather again together in one place. "God Speed Marsie"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020