With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Marilyn Chayka on January 29, 2020, after a fierce battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by her devoted partner John Harvey, son Steve (Kelly), daughter Laurie Laba (Mike), sister Dianne Brown (Ken), and brother Richard Hore (Marilynn). She was the adored Nana to Jaden, Samantha, Julia, Jack, and Josh. Her loss will be mourned by John's sons Dave, Paul (Lisa), his daughter Suzanne (Tim), several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Fred and her parents, Marjorie and Brennan Hore. Born in 1943 in the east end of Hamilton, Marilyn eventually settled in Dundas, where she finished raising her children and became a realtor, a career that lasted over 35 years. She took a genuine interest in everyone she met, made friends easily, and kept them forever. Marilyn loved tennis, dance, theatre, travel and laughter, and she never declined an invitation or event she imagined would be interesting or fun. She truly lived life to the fullest. Her greatest passion was photography, and she spent countless hours in pursuit of that perfect shot. We all loved her dearly and will miss everything about her. Marilyn is truly unforgettable! Many thanks to Dr. Alan Taniguchi and the wonderful nursing staff at St. Peter's 3W Palliative Ward. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 16th at the Royal Botanical Gardens, 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington. A private family burial will take place at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020