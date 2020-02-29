Home

At West Haldimand Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 58 it is with sadness we announce the passing of Marilyn. Loving mother of Tyler, predeceased by mother Kathleen Thompson in 2015 and infant sister Marilyn. Survived by father Clare Thompson and sisters Judy Long and Janet Vincent and also remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews. Marilyn lived life with a passion for those she loved and all she did. The cremation has taken place by R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd. in charge of the arrangement. The celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thank you to the L.H.S.C Oncology, CBI Home Health and the Stedman Hospice for all they did. There is a Go Fund Me page set up. www.rhbanderson.com https://www.gofundme.com/f/marilyn-thompson039s-ride-to-heaven? utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf +share-flow-7a
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020
