Marilyn Elaine Jones


1939 - 05
Marilyn Elaine Jones Obituary
In her 81st year, Marilyn passed away suddenly on March 21, 2020 at Collingwood Hospital. She has now been reunited with Gary her loving & deeply missed husband of 41 years (2004) as well as her loving daughter Amanda (2015). Marilyn will be sadly missed by her daughter Karen Gibb (Bill Kennedy) of Ancaster and her loving grandchildren, Lauren and Matthew. Marilyn will also be missed by her many friends in the Wasaga Beach Community which became home after retirement from the Hamilton area. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled to be held in Wasaga Beach at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020
