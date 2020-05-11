McCARTNEY, Marilyn Elizabeth (nee Twiss) Marilyn McCartney passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington in her 80th year. Beloved wife of Murray McCartney for 59 years. Loving mother to Scott (Kathy) and Gary (Pauline) and proud grandmother to Lea, Keira, Troy and Kirsten. Dear sister to Brenda (predeceased) and Peter Burns, and Gary (predeceased) and Myrna Twiss. Cremation has taken place with a private family interment at Carlisle Cemetery. In memory of Marilyn, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Animal Adoptions of Flamborough would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 11, 2020.