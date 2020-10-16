1/1
Marilyn Jean (nee Harvey) BENETTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother on October 6, 2020 with her daughters at her side. Mom leaves us to join her husband, †Rino (2005) and son †Greg (2010). She was the beloved mother of Cynthia Allen (Bob), Toni-Lynne Jackson (†Steve 2000) and Melanie Benetti. Forever cherished by grandchildren Christopher (Stefanie), Michael (Jennica), Jonathan (Devon), Carleigh (James) and Jonathan, and adored by great granddaughters Sadie, Marla, Lucy and Hayden. Predeceased by parents Clarence and Myrtle Harvey and brothers Robert (Mary) and Burge. Lovingly missed by sister Glenna Frizzell (†Bob), brother Don (Betty) and sister-in-law Jean Harvey, and her many nieces and nephews. All who knew Mom have described her as being the sweetest person they have ever known. She had a quiet strength that saw her through life's challenges with both grace and dignity. Mom was a devoted mother and caregiver to all her children, especially in her care for son Greg and constant love and concern for daughter Melanie. We all could count on Mom to be an unwavering and guiding light through absolutely any circumstance. Mom was an equal partner with her husband Rino in their global business, as well as an inspiring speaker at national and international conferences, and maintained her business until passing. She was an inspiration to many with her positive attributes and kind demeanor. Mom had a fascination for hot air ballooning and enjoyed her flights! She loved spending time with family and her summers at the cottage at Cedar Springs Community Club. She was a fan of fashion, an accomplished knitter, enjoyed listening to CBC radio, was an avid reader of nonfiction and spent many years researching health and alternative remedies for Greg. She loved her sweets and was known for checking the dessert menu first! The family would like to thank Dr. Greiner and Dr. Phillips for their care and compassion for Mom over the last few years. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Grace Anglican Church Cemetery. If desired as an expression of sympathy donations to the Bethesda Foundation or MS Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Mom was truly an inspiration to live life with kindness, love and hope. She will be profoundly missed by her loving family and friends. Since there will be no visitation, please feel free to share a memory on Jean's Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com (all messages will be sent privately to the family).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved