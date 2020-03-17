|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by those she loved on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of 21 years to Roly Santarelli. Loving mother of Marilyn, Brenda, Ronnie, Wayne, Kelly and John, Marvin and Rita, Lisa and George, and Lucy and Dan. Dear Nanny to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020