Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Hampton Terrace Care Centre in Burlington on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving wife of 61 years to the late William "Bill" Ward (December, 2016). Cherished mother of Scott Ward (Jennifer Toland), Dan Ward (Bonnie), Nancy Ward (Lee Lawrence), and Michelle Wagg (Ryan). Proud grandma Mimi of Kayla Holmes (Chris), Grace Ward (Brett), David Ward, Jennifer Ward (Will), Matthew Ward, Jessica Rollison, Victoria Rollison (Stuart), Nicholas Wagg, Mitchell Wagg, and Dylan Lawrence. Great-grandmother of Caleb, Caiden, Nicolette, Keegan and Harland. Dear sister of Anne Baldwin (Phil) and the late Joyce Haynes (late Denver). She will also be missed by extended family and numerous friends from Burlington and at Duk Inn. Special thank you to Dr. Karnis, and all the nurses and staff from Hampton Terrace for their kindness compassion and the excellent care provided. Private Cremation had taken place. A Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. If desired, donations in memory of Marilyn / Mimi to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020