May 26, 1952 - November 22, 2020 At St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas after a long struggle with Alzheimer's and as a of result of Covid-19 Marilyn passed away at age 68. She was a life long resident and supporter of all things Dundas. Loving mother of Melissa (Jim) and Scott of Fort McMurray AB. Daughter of the late Ed and Marjorie Kolenski. Loved sister of Jim (Loretta), Don (Jutta), Ted (Beth), Gary (Lynn), Wendy (Len) and Nancy. Predeceased by brother Laurie 2016 (Jen). Marilyn was a fun, kind and generous person to family, friends and all who knew her. Sincere thanks to the staff of Pine Grove and Birch Trail at the Villa for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. There will be no service. In memory of Marilyn donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.



