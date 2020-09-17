1/1
Marilynne Anne HAMRE
Passed away unexpectedly on Monday September 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Brent Hamre. Loving mother of Beth Doyle and Brad Hamre. Proud grandmother of Travis (Alex). Marilynne will be greatly missed by her extended family and many friends. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation at www.smithsfh.com. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-7pm. Private Prayers for immediate family will be held. For those who wish, donations in Marilynne's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Humane Society would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
