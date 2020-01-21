Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Marina SKARUPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marina SKARUPA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marina Skarupa on January 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving mother to Susan, Dorothy (Rick), Beverly (Brian) and Betty-Jean. Adored Nanny to Aron, Robbie (Michelle), Michael (Belinda), Andrew, Ashley (Pete), Stephanie (Terry) and Kayla (Jake). She will be deeply missed by her nine great-grandchildren. Marina will be lovingly remembered by her many friends. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street E. (at Kenilworth) on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -