It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marina Skarupa on January 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving mother to Susan, Dorothy (Rick), Beverly (Brian) and Betty-Jean. Adored Nanny to Aron, Robbie (Michelle), Michael (Belinda), Andrew, Ashley (Pete), Stephanie (Terry) and Kayla (Jake). She will be deeply missed by her nine great-grandchildren. Marina will be lovingly remembered by her many friends. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street E. (at Kenilworth) on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020