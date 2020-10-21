Marino MORETTIN

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of MARINO at Juravinski Hospital, on October 18, 2020 at the age of 60 years old. Left to mourn his passing are: his cherished wife Frances whom he loved beyond words, his beloved mother Elisa Morettin (late father Marco), loved siblings Stella (Christopher) and Bruno (Kim), and dear in-laws Luigi and Caterina Pullia and Tony (Luanne) Pullia. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom he adored. His memory will live forever in our hearts. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Private Funeral Prayers, for family only, will be held immediately following visitation in the Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation to follow. The family has requested NO flowers. www.smithsfh.com
In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation on Marino's Tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask and remain at a safe social distance from others.