Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in his 99th year. Beloved husband of Rosina for 72 years and loving father to Leonard (Eleanor), Frank (Flora), Tony (Lia) and Lina (Mike). Grandfather to Sean (Mariella), Michael (Tamara), Chelsea (Matt), Stephanie (Vinnie), Alexandra, Bryan (Laura), Natalie, Julie (Corey), Christina, Shane (Amy) and Andrew (Angela). Great-grandfather to Anthony, Andrew, Joshua, Channing, Levi, Maksim, Leovanni, Auston, Finley and Rielly. Predeceased by his parents Leonardo and Antoinetta, his brother Giuseppe and sister-in-law Radegonda, his brother Antonio (late)(Rita) his sister Maria (late), brother-in-law Paolino (late). Brother in law to Frank (late)(Vincenza), Maria (Angelino(late)), Teresa (late), Anna (Carlo(late)), Santina (Mariano), Franca (Tony). He will sadly be missed by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, Italy and Australia. Mario brought a smile to everyone he ever met. He lived a long and joyous life. Among his many passions he enjoyed making his "vino", working his garden, his travels down south in the winter, his bocce and sitting on the veranda enjoying the sun and visits from all. A Special thank you to the doctors in the ENT department and to Karen Baguley (nurse manager) and her staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their compassion and care. Very much appreciated. Also, to the Von and PSW workers that took care of Mario especially Debbie and Marta. Thanks also to his family doctor, Dr. Jason Profetto for his care over the years. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road), STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation, Hamilton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020