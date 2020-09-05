Mario AMATUCCI

Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Clara Amatucci (nee DiPietro). Loving father of Mario and Marco (Connie). Cherished Nonno of Mario and Anthony. Predeceased by his brother Antonio "Tony" Amatucci (Carolina). Brother-in-law of Carlo DiPietro (Giuseppina), the late Lea Quercia, the late Victorio DiPietro, the late Stelio DiPietro (Ida), Quinto DiPietro (Carmelina), Bruno DiPietro (Barbara), Celia Frenza (Pasquale), the late Dalia DeTina (Franco) and Mario DiPietro (Graziella). Dear uncle of Giulio Amatucci (Adele) and Domenica Stibano (Dr. Philip) as well as many other nieces, nephews and extended family throughout Montreal, Canada and Italy. Mario was a former employee of Stelco from 1951-1967. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Prayer Vigil Monday at 8:45p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 am. Entombment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions in memory of Mario to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time.