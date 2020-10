The Amatucci family would like to thank their family and friends for all the love and support they received during Mario's Visitation and Funeral Mass. Mario will be remembered at the evening Mass celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, all parishioners are reminded to please wear a face mask.