Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Calcagni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Calcagni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Calcagni Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Mario Calcagni annouce his passing, at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the arms of his beloved wife Maria. He will be immensely missed by his wife and best friend of over 58 years, Maria. He was the best father and father-in-law to his daughters Franca and Dino DiDiodato and Sandra and Peter DeTina. Proud and loving nonno to his treasured grandchildren, Olivia and Marina DiDiodato and Erica, Thomas and Patrick DeTina. He was predeceased by his parents Francesco and Maria Cristina Calcagni, brother Eleuterio and sister Vittoria Mancinelli. He will also be missed by his brother Michele and Ada Calcagni and the Mancinelli family. He was the best zio to his nieces and nephews who will miss their Zio Mario. He will be missed greatly by his many close family friends. He loved his family so very much and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. The sun and moon rose and set on his grandchildren and he was proud of them and their accomplishments. He loved them with all his heart and they adored him just as much! He was an avid gardener and fisherman. His wine was the best in town! We will miss his stories and his sense of humor the most. He is now at peace. Due to the current situation, private viewing and entombment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery will take place. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -