It is with great sadness that the family of Mario Calcagni annouce his passing, at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the arms of his beloved wife Maria. He will be immensely missed by his wife and best friend of over 58 years, Maria. He was the best father and father-in-law to his daughters Franca and Dino DiDiodato and Sandra and Peter DeTina. Proud and loving nonno to his treasured grandchildren, Olivia and Marina DiDiodato and Erica, Thomas and Patrick DeTina. He was predeceased by his parents Francesco and Maria Cristina Calcagni, brother Eleuterio and sister Vittoria Mancinelli. He will also be missed by his brother Michele and Ada Calcagni and the Mancinelli family. He was the best zio to his nieces and nephews who will miss their Zio Mario. He will be missed greatly by his many close family friends. He loved his family so very much and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. The sun and moon rose and set on his grandchildren and he was proud of them and their accomplishments. He loved them with all his heart and they adored him just as much! He was an avid gardener and fisherman. His wine was the best in town! We will miss his stories and his sense of humor the most. He is now at peace. Due to the current situation, private viewing and entombment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery will take place. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020