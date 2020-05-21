It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mario, at the Hamilton General Hospital, May 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Giuseppina for over 55 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Rosanna and Mario Celeste, Patrizia and Frank Facciuolo, Giovanni and Danielle Medaglia. Adoring nonno of Lisa and Anthony Santaguida, Victoria and Christopher Rocci, Christina Celeste, Joseph, Anthony, and Marco Facciuolo, Mario and Matthew Medaglia. Adoring great-grandfather of Arianna and Alessio Santaguida. Dear brother-in-law of the late Ida and Francesco Bifano, the late Antonietta and Gino Bifano, the late Assunta and Giuseppe Pietracupa, Erminia and Gino Principe, Maria and Eristo Grandoni and Rosa and the late Giuseppe Manchia. Mario will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the ICU team at the General Hospital for their kindness, care, and compassion. Due to mandated health restrictions, a private service has already taken place. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. "Forever in Our Hearts"