Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 77 years after a year of illness with cancer. Beloved husband of 40 years to Linda. Loving father of Carrie Wilkinson, and Scott VanBeek. Dear Papa to Amber, Jennifer, Meghan, Zachary, and Harrison. Dear great Papa to Liam. Son of the late Maurice & Teresa Couture. Brother of Andre (late Florence), Gerald (Jackie), John (April), Nelson (deceased) (Margaret). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mario was a sports enthusist, playing all, worked for the CFL for 25 years, and was a member of the Cayuga Golf Club. Cremation has taken place. A mass will be held at St. Mary's at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at St. Peter's Hospital. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.