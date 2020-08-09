Peacefully on August 6, 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Helen Palma and loving father to Mike & Vanessa, Dave & Sherry, Len, John, Theresa & Ray, Maggie & Ron and Mark. Predeceased by his sons Stephen and Jeffrey. Loved Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Great, Great Grandfather to many. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Retired Branch Manager of Centura Tile in Hamilton. Lifetime member of the YMCA, Hamilton. He and his partner, Zolie, won many handball awards. He also enjoyed weight lifting. Cremation and a private family service will take place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store