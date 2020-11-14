1/1
Marion Agnes (Thompson) GREENHALGH
1928-10-16 - 2020-11-05
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marion Greenhalgh. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Greenhalgh. Loving mother to Kevin and wife Wilma. Grandmother to Justin and Jason. Dear sister to the late Samuel Norman Thompson and sister in law to the late Joyce Thompson. Marion was a long-time member of the Knox Presbyterian Church in Burlington. She was also a long-time employee of Sears Canada. A special thank you to all the staff that provided such wonderful care at the Creek Way Village Long Term Care Home. Due to the present Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Dodsworth and Brown on Thursday, November 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joseph Brant Hospital.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
