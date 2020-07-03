Died peacefully at Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital in Petrolia, Ontario on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in her 90th year. Co-founder of Camisle Skating Winter Park (1960's and 1970's) and Camisle Golf Course in Burlington, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband Cameron Peer Millar (Saturday, August 29, 2009). Loving mother of Cheryl Millar-Sway and Kim Sway, Boni Millar and Rick Petrykanyn, Wendy Diaz and Floyd Diaz, and Katherine Millar. Cherished grandmother of Trevor Sway, Orion Petrykanyn, Tara Sway, Amy Diaz, Charlie Gray, Sebastian Diaz and Christopher Diaz. Predeceased by her sister Shirley Coverdale (deceased 2012). Survived by her sisters-in-law Mabel Davey and Jean Millar. Marion will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Marion was always kind to those around her. An avid gardener and lover of trees, flowers and birds and dedicated to her family who she encouraged and supported in all their endeavors. She lived almost her entire life in the Cedar Springs Road area where she met her future husband, Cameron Millar and married him in 1950 at the Kilbride United Church. Together with their four daughters they built a popular recreational haven for Burlington and the surrounding area. She was well known and appreciated for her excellent baked pies by family and friends. She loved to travel with her husband and four daughters and visited them whereever they lived. She dearly missed her husband of fifty-nine years and her best friend and only sister, Shirley. The family owe a debt of gratitude to the excellent care provided by the acute care nurses and Dr. Daniel of the Petrolia hospital and at the Fiddick's Nursing home. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Kitching, Steepe and Ludwig Funeral Home, Waterdown, and interment will follow at Bethel Chapel Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to Bethel Chapel and Cemetery as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com