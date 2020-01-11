Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Goodbrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Beatrice Goodbrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Beatrice Goodbrand Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marion Beatrice (Norsworthy) Goodbrand on Tuesday January 7th, 2020, in her 97th year. Peacefully at rest, and is now reunited with her husband Ward. She was the loving mother to Lyle and Kris Goodbrand, caring grandmother to Kelly (Graydon) and Courtney (Landon) and cherished great-grandmother of Vedder, Finnley and Mila. Marion was a devoted member of the Jerseyville United church and Ancaster Fair committee. She will always be remembered for her kindness, strong faith, passion for sewing, famous homemade pies, and founding of Warmar Farms with her late husband. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre for the loving care they provided Marion in her final years. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held with immediate family
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -