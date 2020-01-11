|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marion Beatrice (Norsworthy) Goodbrand on Tuesday January 7th, 2020, in her 97th year. Peacefully at rest, and is now reunited with her husband Ward. She was the loving mother to Lyle and Kris Goodbrand, caring grandmother to Kelly (Graydon) and Courtney (Landon) and cherished great-grandmother of Vedder, Finnley and Mila. Marion was a devoted member of the Jerseyville United church and Ancaster Fair committee. She will always be remembered for her kindness, strong faith, passion for sewing, famous homemade pies, and founding of Warmar Farms with her late husband. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre for the loving care they provided Marion in her final years. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held with immediate family
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020