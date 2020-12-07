Peacefully at Hillsdale Estates, on December 2nd, 2020, in her 89th year. Marion has been relieved of her long journey with Alzheimer's. She will now re-join her loving husband Robert (2002), whom she married in 1957. Devoted & loving mother to David and wife Charlene, and James and wife Tracy. She was blessed to have 8 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. Predeceased by her brothers Donald and Douglas. Will be deeply missed by sister-in-law Naomi Morrow. Much loved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Marion was proud to be born and raised in South Mountain, Ontario. She was a long time teacher for the HWDSB, retiring from Bellmore Public School in 1990. She was a member of the St. Andrew's United Church and had been a member of Southbrook G+CC. The family would like to thank the Pine Ridge staff at Hillsdale Estates for the incredibly loving manner in which they cared for our mom. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the staff truly became her second family. We know she was loved, and for this, we will always be grateful. There was a private graveside burial. When the warmer weather is upon us and the COVID restrictions have been lifted, there will be a celebration of life. Online condolences may be offered at www.dbrobinson.com