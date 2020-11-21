Died peacefully with family by her side, at Shalom Retirement Village, in her 103rd year. Marion trained at the Hamilton General Hospital and graduated as a registered nurse in 1942. She was a longtime supporter and volunteer at the Royal Botanical Gardens of Hamilton, and at the Hamilton General Hospital. Her voice was a gift, which she shared with family and friends, singing in her church choir and in the Hamilton Duet Club Choir. Proud recipient of the 2019 Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers. Marion, daughter of the late John and Susan (Adams) Scholfield was predeceased by her husband Jack of 74 years, and by sisters, Olive (Bernard); Helen (Ernie); and Agnes (Joe); and brother William (Wilhelmina). Loving mother of Susan (Cal); Marilyn (Kevin); Jean (Jim); Ruth; and John (Carol-Lynn). She was much beloved by her grandchildren Jennifer; Sean (Diane); Christopher (Hyunju); Greg (Rhianna); Allison (Dave); Emily (Jon); Stephanie (Adam); Stewart (Olivia); Chris (Nell); Patrick and Shawn; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank everyone at Aberdeen Gardens and Shalom for the love and compassion they showed Marion. The world is a better place because each of you is in it. Marion's funeral will take place on a date to be announced, at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 320 Charlton Avenue, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a long-term care facility of your choosing, the Royal Botanical Gardens, or to Hamilton Health Sciences. Arrangements are in the care of Marlatt Funeral Home Hamilton at 615 Main Street East, Hamilton, Ontario. Online line condolences may be made at www.marlattfhhamilton.com
.